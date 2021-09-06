CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Opinion | Do as we do, not as they say: Stanford affiliates contradict Stanford’s COVID-19 policies

By Mallory Harris
Stanford Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a Stanford student, I’ve appreciated the University’s unambiguous commitment to universal, basic COVID-19 precautions. Throughout this pandemic, Stanford has relied on evidence-based advice from faculty experts to prevent large outbreaks on campus and keep us safe from COVID. In a recent email regarding Stanford’s preparations for the fall quarter, Provost Persis Drell summarized the University’s position, asserting, “We know that the combination of vaccination, mask wearing and testing provides powerful protection against COVID.” Meanwhile, however, people I care about deeply have been denied these protections and forced back into unsafe schools and workplaces. As a student, it has been discouraging to witness multiple Stanford affiliates repeatedly leveraging the University’s name through national media appearances, policy advising and expert-witness testimony to attack the same measures being implemented on our campus.

www.stanforddaily.com

Stanford, CAstanford.edu

Stanford pediatrician answers COVID-19 vaccine questions

As the Delta variant drives a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, the importance of vaccines in preventing illness and death from the disease has become increasingly clear. That's why Stanford Medicine pediatric infectious disease expert Yvonne Maldonado, MD, is participating in a campaign led by the Kaiser Family Foundation and the American Academy of Pediatrics to answer parents' questions about COVID-19 vaccines.
Stanford, CAKTVU FOX 2

Stanford updates COVID-19 protocol for fall quarter

PALO ALTO, Calif. - Classes are set to resume in-person on campus at Stanford University September 20. Now there are some updates to their COVID-19 safety protocol. The updates, announced on Thursday, mostly have to do with masks, student parties, and how the University will be managing positive cases. We...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Stanford reports increase in student COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive week

The University reported 19 new COVID-19 cases among students and 11 for faculty, staff and postdoctoral scholars for the week of Aug. 30, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. This week marks the fourth consecutive week of increased positive cases, up from 10 positive student cases last week. The rise in confirmed cases occurred alongside a weekly increase in COVID-19 testing: 1,841 tests were conducted the week of Aug. 9, while 5,602 tests were conducted this week. Surveillance testing was reinstated on Aug. 15.
Minnesota Statemprnews.org

Minnesota colleges' prerequisite: COVID vaccinations for students

As students head back to campus, many Minnesota colleges and universities are requiring students be vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccines mean an added layer of protection that campuses didn't have last fall. Just before classes were scheduled to begin, large groups of freshmen roamed the University of Minnesota's Twin Cities...
Stanford, CANBC San Diego

Stanford Study Finds Surgical Masks Effective in Limiting COVID-19 Spread

Stanford Study Finds Surgical Masks Most Effective in Limiting COVID-19 Spread. A recent Stanford University study reveals that wearing a surgical mask is truly effective in limiting the spread of COVID-19. Stanford researchers studied 600 villages in Bangladesh, where masking was low. They gave half of the village’s free masks,...
Santa Clara County, CAstanford.edu

How Stanford scholars collaborated with county health officials and a local community to allocate COVID-19 resources, address health disparities

By borrowing simple concepts from machine learning to identify disparities in COVID-19 testing, Stanford researchers helped Santa Clara County expand their door-to-door outreach in a Latinx community that was affected disproportionately by the pandemic. Whether it be ventilators or vaccines, allocating limited supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a...
Stanford, CAMarin Independent Journal

Stanford football: ranking the Cardinal’s greatest QBs of all-time

Stanford has produced quarterbacks who have won the Heisman Trophy, been No. 1 draft picks, and won multiple NFL MVP awards and Super Bowl championships. Rarely has the Cardinal gone into a season so uncertain and inexperienced at the position. Only time will tell how Tanner McKee and Jack West...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

Your Ultimate Guide to Stanford Football Part 3

We’re in the final stretch! Time to assess the Cardinal’s schedule, make some projections and give our final thoughts. We’ll switch to the preseason AP Poll rankings for this section. Weeks 1-3: vs. Kansas State (Arlington, TX), at No. 15 USC, at Vanderbilt. Kicking off the season away from home...
College Sports247Sports

Stanford as recruits

From how Stanford stacks up on the recruiting trail, to memorable battles with the Wildcats, and of course how their projected starters were once rated as prospects, here's a look at this week's K-State opponent through a recruiting lens. Stanford's Class Rankings. Here's a look at how Stanford's recruiting classes...

