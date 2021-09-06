From the Community | Learning “minor” languages — should the Stanford community bother?

Dr. Oberstein is a 1981 graduate of Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, Georgia, and has had private practices in the Boston and San Diego areas. He has lectured at venues worldwide on the scientific validation of chiropractic and the effectiveness of the chiropractic adjustment along with leading philosophical conversations on salutogenesis and the vitalistic force that resides within the body. Dr. Ron has been significantly involved in professional development within the chiropractic community. He has served as the past Vice President of the International Chiropractors Association, and has been extensively involved in state, national and international politics during his 39 years in chiropractic. He is well-known throughout the profession as a passionate chiropractic advocate, a resourceful communicator, and a lifelong humanitarian. Dr. Oberstein and his wife of 32 years, Dr. Mary Oberstein, together have served thousands of people with chiropractic care, and constantly travel spreading the chiropractic message to the corners of the globe. The Obersteins have three daughters, Lauren, Morgan and Sydney, and all three are practicing chiropractors.