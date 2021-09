A Marine Corps veteran from Twentynine Palms was recently selected to take part in a nationwide 9/11 memorial remembrance caravan. The Fueled by the Fallen 9/11 Angel Car caravan left Las Vegas Saturday (August 28) headed for New York City. The 5 “Angel Cars” in the caravan display the names of every person who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. Retired Marine Keith Cabrera, who currently lives in Twentynine Palms, was selected as the driver of “Angel Car” #3. Cabrera was stationed at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn during the 9/11 attacks. The caravan will arrive at the 9/11 museum in New York today (September 11), tour remembrance memorials Monday (September 13), and begin their return drive to Las Vegas Tuesday (September 14).