Mass Transit Costs vs Benefit?????? - Frank Mazur

Democrats advocate more mass transit funding despite questionable benefits from subsidizing railways, bus and subway travel. Total Federal subsidies for mass transit is $13B and $48.5B additional was appropriated through pandemic legislation. Also, Democrats want to guarantee 20 percent of the gas tax revenue for mass transit systems which are facing severe budget problems that pre-dated the pandemic. Operating costs have skyrocketed from generous union contracts and pension payments. System improvements and repairs have been deferred or ignored to meet contract obligations.