CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

The Week in Women's Football: NWSL 2021 regular season review

By Tim Grainey
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week we look at our second 2021 NWSL Regular Season Review. For the playoff race, after the expansion for 2021 to 6 from 4 sides in the past, the top two teams receiving a first round bye. In 2019, the last full NWSL regular season, North Carolina, Chicago, Portland and Tacoma Reign FC (now OL Reign but still in Tacoma) made the top four. So far, all four would repeat along with the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride also making the playoffs at the present time, with NJ/NY Gotham (formerly Sky Blue FC) and the Houston Dash two points behind the Spirit and still in the race. About two-thirds of the 24 game regular season has been played—with Orlando, Chicago and Kansas City playing 17 games as of August 31, with the other teams completing 16 except for the Houston Dash, who have played 15 games.

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abby Dahlkemper
Person
Vlatko Andonovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Football#Tacoma Reign Fc#Orlando Pride#Sky Blue Fc#Spirit#The Houston Dash#Covid#Ol Reign#Portland Thorns#Nj Ny Gotham Fc#Franch#Nwsl Goalkeeper Of#Nwsl College Draft#Utah Royals Fc#Americans#Oregon State University#National Team Replacement#The University Of Hawaii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
College Football
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

USMNT sends Weston McKennie back to Juventus, NWSL Championship details, and more: Freedom Kicks for 9/7/2021

Good morning! We’re approaching D.C. United’s return to play after what feels like an eternity but was actually one week off. The Washington Spirit are back in the news for what are thankfully more normal soccer reasons, there are more details on how the NWSL’s championship game will be played at 9am Pacific, and the USMNT...well...let’s just get to the news.
MLSPosted by
Salina Post

Goalkeeper Franch joins USWNT roster for matches with Paraguay

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Head Coach Vlatko Andonovoski announced the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for a pair of matches in Ohio this month. The USA will take on Paraguay on Sept. 16 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio (6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2) and then again on Sept. 21 during the first-ever U.S. Soccer match at FC Cincinnati’s newly opened TQL Stadium (7:30 p.m. CT on FS1 & TUDN).
SoccerCBS Sports

NWSL Golden Boot race is heating up in the final stretch of the regular season

The golden boot race in the National Women's Soccer League is taking shape as the final third of the regular season is underway. You can catch all the action Sunday on Paramount+ with four games featuring some of the top scorers in the league. Three players -- all featured on Sunday's slate -- are currently tied in first place with seven goals, while others are still in the chase with six goals. Let's take a look at three players involved in the golden boot race and some of their goals as they heat up the scoring in the league as the season enters the final stretch.
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Ata Football and NBC Sports team up to present 100+ women’s soccer games this season

Ata Football, a streaming service for women’s soccer, today announced an exclusive U.S. partnership with NBC Sports to increase visibility for the best women’s soccer matches from around the world. NBC Sports and Ata Football teamed in 2020-21 to present 50 Barclay’s FA WSL matches across their platforms. This season, NBC Sports’ coverage of Barclay’s FA WSL coverage increases to 57 matches, including two on NBC and the remainder across CNBC, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN), NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.
Soccerracingloufc.com

Nadim named to NWSL's Team of the Month for August

With two goals and an assist, she has provided a spark to Racing's attack. Racing Louisville FC forward Nadia Nadim was on Thursday among 11 players named to August’s National Women’s Soccer League Team of the Month as voted on by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Major Link Soccer: USA comes back against Honduras

With just one game under his belt as Atlanta United head coach, Gonzalo Pineda is still very much navigating an adjustment period. Atlanta United look to kickstart Gonzalo Pineda era against Orlando City SC. The MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed down eight rulings after Week 23 of the 2021 season,...
World94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Wiegman names her first England Women’s squad for World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) – New England Women’s manager Sarina Wiegman on Tuesday named her first 25-member squad for World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg later this month. The former Dutch international was named Phil Neville’s successor last year but was allowed to remain in charge of the Netherlands national team...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

NWSL players fume at 9am kick-off time and turf pitch for Championship match

National Women’s Soccer League players have expressed anger that the league is hosting their Championship match at 9am and on an artificial turf pitch.Three clubs had bid for the Championship match on 20 November but Louisville and Orlando are thought to have pulled out. This meant Portland’s Providence Park will be the stadium it is played.The league announced Portland as the destination and the early morning kick-off in a social media video and multiple stars across the NWSL used the same platform to air their grievances.Orlando Pride and USWNT goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris wrote in a series of tweets: “Great. Throw...
MLSBleacher Report

USMNT vs. Honduras: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

The United States men's national team is off to a less-than-ideal start in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. The USMNT drew the first two games and now faces a tough road trip to play Honduras on Wednesday. To further complicate matters, midfielder Weston McKennie was sent home for violating COVID-19 protocols...
Cincinnati, OHCBS Sports

USWNT roster: Christen Press opts out for September friendlies; Pugh, Smith, Sullivan called up

The United States women's national team is set to begin preparations for a pair of friendlies in Ohio against Paraguay in September. Training camps will begin on Tuesday in Cleveland, with the first match on Sept. 16 and the second on Sept. 21 in Cincinnati. USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski has a training camp roster of 20 players for the upcoming matches and the group is heavy with players who represented the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. But there are new additions from NWSL clubs as well.
Soccerjerseysportingnews.com

Opinion: As Gotham FC Braces for Expansion Draft, Which 9 Players Should They Protect?

The rapidly expanding National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) continues it's growth with the addition of two new expansion teams to the league in 2022: Angel City FC in Los Angeles and the still unnamed San Diego team led by former U.S. Women's National Team coach Jill Ellis. Wednesday, the league released the official rules for the expansion draft.
SoccerNBC Sports

USWNT roster named for Paraguay friendlies

On Thursday, U.S. Soccer announced the roster for the upcoming women’s national team friendlies against Paraguay. Several members of the Olympic bronze medal-winning team will not play due to injury (Alyssa Naeher, Sam Mewis, Julie Ertz, and Megan Rapinoe) while Christen Press opted out to focus on her mental health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy