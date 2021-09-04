St-Malo to Pontorson

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe first day on the bikes! The route followed the coast for the first two thirds of the way. Initially there was a series of sandy bays, but when we got into the bay of Mont St Michel, the shoreline became very marshy. There was a heavy mist over the sea, which made the offshore views very other-worldly. We didn't catch sight of the Mont all day.

Londrossi gate to Mkubwa camp

The first day of hiking started by waking up, getting my pack weighed, and then a long, 3 hr van ride, to the Londrossi Gate. The van ride was long with a small break at basically a gas station for the porters to eat some breakfast. There are people who farm right along the slopes that lead up to the gate because the volcanic soil is so good. The gate is straight West of the mountain and is mainly used for anyone who is hiking the Lemosho route. At this gate, I ate a boxed lunch, and then began hiking. The entire day is through the Rainforest zone with lush green landscapes everywhere. The trail is pretty evenly graded and this was the easiest day of hiking out of the 8 total. There are also some monkeys that live in this area that I was lucky enough to spot. The pace is kept slow to help acclimitization so this hike took about 6 hrs. At the camp, I got my own tent, and set up shop for the night. There isn't much to talk about on this day, it was just a fun hike through the rainforest.
Worldtravelblog.org

Arno Bay – A Quaint little town with a quaint Caravan Park

Oceania » Australia » South Australia » Eyre Peninsula. Our next over-night stay was Arno Bay. We’d hear of it but knew very little about it other than Clean Seas, a company we had invested in had a presence there. As populations and employment in rural towns decline it is...
Worldtravelblog.org

Visit to Queen Victoria's Osborne House

We are being so very lucky with the weather. Lovely today and more blue sky as the day went on but not the intense heat of last week so really very pleasant. We headed straight for Osborne House in East Cowes. This is English Heritage and I had prebooked and used a discount code given me by next motorhome along.. with a 2 for one offer. Worked beautifully and very definitely cheap at half the price.
Lifestyletravelblog.org

Whyalla – one extreme to the other

It’s interesting how different experiences can be in a caravan park on subsequent visits. Just 6 weeks ago we stayed 4 nights at the Whyalla Foreshore Caravan Park. We had pre-booked a foreshore site with stunning views and wonderful company in the caravan next door. This time we just rocked...
Environmenttravelblog.org

Here we are in the south and it's Hot Hot Hot and Blue Sky Gorgeous

Lovely pretty boring drive to start the holiday but no other way to get from Staffordshire to Kent, East Sussex really so we hit the M1, M25 and headed south until we came to Crowborough. Some really slow stretches of motorway on the Ml and M25 but no specific accident holdups. Nearly came a cropper when an almost complete tyre appeared in front of us but Bob managed to steer us past it otherwise suspect it would have done something quite nasty to a beautiful motorhome with a little Smart Car behind.
Lifestyletravelblog.org

Durdle Door Opens

Travelling with public transport in United Kingdom is hard work. Indeed, I had explored trains, buses, hired cars and tour operators to visit Durdle Door (The 'only' natural heritage of England) from Hayes Town but all were hopelessly costly, time consuming and not worth the penny.Hence, when a hiker at Little Britain Lake, Iver said she was planning to travel to Durdle Door, I accepted the offer to jump in and split the costs.
Georgia Statetravelblog.org

Rick and Kris honeymoon in the Republic of Georgia

Today is our anniversary, and our guide has made dinner reservations at a restaurant that is supposed to be the best in Tbilisi. I have convinced Kris we need to try the famous sulfur baths of Tbilisi. Kris has reviewed the several options and we have reservations the baths at 11am. These bathhouses have been around for centuries, using the natural underground springs of sulfur water occurring in this small specific area of Tbilisi.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

417-UNIT #A Fourth St.

Currently under construction...Rare opportunity to own brand new construction on the Eastport peninsula. Make this your stylish new home in Eastport. Steps from dining and shopping and just over the Spa Creek bridge to downtown Annapolis, this home has it all. High end finishes, appliances and custom trim work are standard, but upgrades and certain design changes, fixtures, flooring, etc can be completely customized subject to availability and pricing. Hurry !!Each home has a large living room with see through fireplace, dining room, huge kitchen, powder room and family room. A lovely screened porch is accessed from the family room. Upstairs there are three bedrooms: the owners suite and bathroom with vaulted ceiling, 2 walk in closets and built ins, a second guest bedroom with en suite bathroom and tray ceiling, and a third bedroom. Another full bathroom is on this floor. Laundry is located on the 2nd floor. Make this gorgeous home yours now !! Designed for easy turnkey living in the City !! Late 2021 occupancy. Photos are representative of builder quality from previous projects. All selections subject to change.
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

11923 St Paul Road

Welcome Home! This beautiful split level on 1.51 acres in Clear Spring is move-in ready and so well maintained. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-ground pool with new pump and filter, over-sized 2 car garage, custom built 23x23 shed, covered front and back porches and rec room in lower level. Many recent updates include new HVAC, remodeled primary bath, new chimney, french drain and pump in lower level, new flooring in main level and primary bedroom, new carpet in hallway and bedrooms, new counter tops and backsplash in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and new dishwasher, sink and faucet, new lighting and fresh paint in entire house, new fence and driveway recently sealed! Lovely property and great location near I-70 for commuters. Schedule today to see this awesome home!
Real Estateoucampus.org

15202 N. 40th St.

A Beautifully Renovated 2 bedroom available ! - From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call this home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff that contributes to a higher standard of living,. Unit...
Saint Petersburg, FLTampa Bay News Wire

SPIRITS of St. Petersburg

Where: Suntan Art Center, 3300 Gulf Blvd., St. Pete Beach. Contact: Brandy Stark, brandybstark13@gmail.com; 727-821-5759. This will be SPIRITS of St. Petersburg fourth year participating in the World’s Largest Ghost Hunt (WLGH). This years event will be held at the Suntan Art Center on St. Pete Beach. The Suntan is housed in the historic Don Vista building, the place where famed architect Thomas Rowe stayed while building the (haunted?) Don Cesar hotel. Do some of the ghosts from the hotel revisit the building? Or does it have spirits of its own? Help us to find out!
Lifestyletravelblog.org

A Well-Traveled Suitcase

This is our first real trip since Covid, yes, we had our Fall Foliage trip, but I couldn’t really see and was in pain most of the time; and then there was the trip to Block Island that wasn’t but ended up being 5 days in Portland, Maine (never really a bad thing. But this, this is our first trip on a plane since Covid. You would think that nothing ever happened, the plane was booked, O’Hare was crowded as ever. The only real difference was that everyone had a mask on.
Lifestyletravelblog.org

We Gotta Go!

It’s time, Folks. Pack your bags. We gotta go. We have to go back. “Back where?”, you ask…..back to our winter respite at Tropical Palms, of course. The chill is in the air. Autumn has arrived. The frost will soon be on the pumpkin. The bus leaves first thing in the morning. Ticket master Lulu will be there to collect your tickets and assign your seats. No crowding, please….plenty of room for everyone. Hope you are as excited as we are to refresh our adventures in the sunny state of Florida.
Traveltravelblog.org

Tundra Wilderness Tour

Today I was able to venture further into Denali NP by taking a tour bus. Originally the tour was to be 8-9 hours but the park road is closed at mile 45 so instead it was 5 hours. The tour buses are converted school buses (same as the free shuttle) and they are able to travel beyond the Savage River stop onto the unpaved portion of the road. If you want to see the park beyond the pavement and do not want to go hiking off into the wilderness, this is what you want to do. There is probably a greater chance of seeing wildlife and there are breathtaking views of the Alaska Range that you don't get in the first 15 miles of the road. Take a bus tour if you come to Denali. You will not regret it!

