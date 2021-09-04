St-Malo to Pontorson

The first day of hiking started by waking up, getting my pack weighed, and then a long, 3 hr van ride, to the Londrossi Gate. The van ride was long with a small break at basically a gas station for the porters to eat some breakfast. There are people who farm right along the slopes that lead up to the gate because the volcanic soil is so good. The gate is straight West of the mountain and is mainly used for anyone who is hiking the Lemosho route. At this gate, I ate a boxed lunch, and then began hiking. The entire day is through the Rainforest zone with lush green landscapes everywhere. The trail is pretty evenly graded and this was the easiest day of hiking out of the 8 total. There are also some monkeys that live in this area that I was lucky enough to spot. The pace is kept slow to help acclimitization so this hike took about 6 hrs. At the camp, I got my own tent, and set up shop for the night. There isn't much to talk about on this day, it was just a fun hike through the rainforest.