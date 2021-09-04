St-Malo to Pontorson

Welcome Home! This beautiful split level on 1.51 acres in Clear Spring is move-in ready and so well maintained. Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-ground pool with new pump and filter, over-sized 2 car garage, custom built 23x23 shed, covered front and back porches and rec room in lower level. Many recent updates include new HVAC, remodeled primary bath, new chimney, french drain and pump in lower level, new flooring in main level and primary bedroom, new carpet in hallway and bedrooms, new counter tops and backsplash in kitchen with freshly painted cabinets and new dishwasher, sink and faucet, new lighting and fresh paint in entire house, new fence and driveway recently sealed! Lovely property and great location near I-70 for commuters. Schedule today to see this awesome home!
