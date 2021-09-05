John Clay: The stakes loom large for Saturday's Kentucky-Missouri football matchup

The 2021 Kentucky Football season kicks off this Saturday and KSR is bullish on the Cats in Mark Stoops’ ninth year. Everyone on our panel of eleven writers and personalities picked Kentucky to win at least eight regular-season games. Three of us were brave enough to call for a win over Florida, while Nick Roush went as far as to predict a 6-0 start. Despite all that enthusiasm, none of us believe Kentucky will beat Georgia in Athens. Hopefully, the Cats will prove us wrong, especially Jack Pilgrim, the sole panel member to predict Kentucky will lose to Missouri in Week Two.