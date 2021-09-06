CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Deborah 'Debbie' L. Grimm

thegazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah "Debbie" L. Grimm, 72, of Marengo, passed away after a long and difficult illness on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Celebration of Life: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Brian Lishego officiating. Inurnment will be at Bishop Cemetery, rural Marengo, at a later date. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established.

www.thegazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deborah
Person
Sarah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deborah Quot#Unitypoint Health St#Kloster Funeral Home#Inurnment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
SciencePosted by
Lootpress

Deborah Lynn Vanhoose

Deborah Lynn Vanhoose, born December 4, 1954, joined her Heavenly throng on Friday, September 3, 2021, ending the suffering from lung cancer. The eldest of four children of the union of James B. and Wanda J. (Bailey) Vanhoose. Deb was the leader of the group, always planning her siblings’ activities in their childhood days. Her education started in elementary school in Fairmont and continued through middle school in New Martinsville then to John Adams and George Washington High School. She performed in several extra-curricular activities and was a majorette at JA & GW. She furthered her education at WVU. Deb took her learning seriously and maintained a 4.0 GPA through her college training. She once gave a professor a difficult time who gave her a B+ until he changed it to an A. She was very protective of her grades. She worked for Union Carbide for 20 years before returning to the profession she loved, earning an Associates Degree in Science, Regent Bachelor of Arts, and Master of Arts Degree from West Virginia State University.
Beckley, WVPosted by
Lootpress

What to do in West Virginia September 5 through September 12

Looking for something to do in southern West Virginia this coming week? Here are some ideas. September 5 and September 6: Pineville Labor Day Festival. The Wyoming County Labor Day Festival will continue in Pineville this weekend. Events will conclude on Monday, September 6. September 5: Music on Main. From...
Anderson, INanderson.edu

Deborah Miller-Fox

Professor Deborah Miller-Fox teaches creative writing, composition, cross-cultural American literature, two courses in the First Year Experience sequence and the Senior Seminar course required for all English and writing majors. Since 1997 when she began teaching in the English department, her course load has included a variety of other courses such as argument, literary non-fiction and advanced grammar. For many years, she advised the student staff for AU’s Literary Arts Magazine and directed the English department’s annual creative writing contest. Just recently, she accepted the role of faculty advisor for our chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the national English honor society.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Guardian

Michael Nader obituary

Michael Nader, who has died of cancer aged 76, was a TV heart-throb of the 1980s, appearing in the glitzy American soap Dynasty as Dex Dexter, who for a while “tamed” Alexis, the “superbitch” played by Joan Collins, in the TV-speak of the time. Dynasty’s ratings had soared with the introduction of Collins at the start of the programme’s second series in 1981. Her character was seeking revenge on her first husband, the ruthless oil business billionaire Blake Carrington (played by John Forsythe).
Welch, WVLogan Banner

Welch marks Blair Mountain Centennial with multiple events

WELCH — The city of Welch was host to multiple events celebrating the history of the Battle of Blair Mountain Saturday. The day in Welch started at noon with the re-enactment of the murder of Sid Hatfield and Ed Chambers at the McDowell County Courthouse by actors from the McArts Fine Arts Organization.
Mount Pleasant, IAthegazette.com

Old Threshers 2021 a ‘joyous’ experience

For years now, the Midwest Old Threshers Reunion has been a major staple for the town of Mt. Pleasant. Every year, 30,000 to 40,000 people converge on the Midwest Old Threshers grounds. This year, just under 35,000 people attended the event, according reunion officials. In the years, 2016, 2017, and...
Eugene, OReugeneweekly.com

Deborah ‘Debbie’ Plum 1952-2021

Deborah “Debbie” Elaine Plum was a kind, strong-willed person. She spoke her mind, but also cared deeply for others no matter what their situation was, says her daughter Emily Plum. “She would befriend the weird kid in class and never cast anyone out,” Plum says. “When I was younger she...
Welch, WVWilliamson Daily News

Welch marks Blair Mountain Centennial with multiple events

WELCH — The city of Welch was host to multiple events celebrating the history of the Battle of Blair Mountain Saturday. The day in Welch started at noon with the re-enactment of the murder of Sid Hatfield and Ed Chambers at the McDowell County Courthouse by actors from the McArts Fine Arts Organization.
Welch, WVcoalvalleynews.com

Welch marks Blair Mountain Centennial with multiple events

WELCH — The city of Welch was host to multiple events celebrating the history of the Battle of Blair Mountain Saturday. The day in Welch started at noon with the reenactment of the murder of Sid Hatfield & Ed Chambers at the McDowell County Courthouse by actors from the McArts Fine Arts Organization.

Comments / 0

Community Policy