Deborah 'Debbie' L. Grimm
Deborah "Debbie" L. Grimm, 72, of Marengo, passed away after a long and difficult illness on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Celebration of Life: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo, with Brian Lishego officiating. Inurnment will be at Bishop Cemetery, rural Marengo, at a later date. Family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Kloster Funeral Home, Marengo. A memorial fund has been established.www.thegazette.com
