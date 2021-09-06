CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
With 24 Different Kinds Of Tea, Texas’ HTeaO Lets You Create Your Perfect Flavor

By Katie Lawrence
Sweet tea is the fuel that powers the people of Texas, and one Amarillo-based chain is changing the way we drink our favorite beverage. HTeaO, boasting nearly three dozen locations across the state, features a self-service tea bar with 24 different flavors to choose from. You can mix and match to create the perfect blend before topping off your cup with some fresh fruit for an extra pop of sweetness.

A Texas business through and through, HTeaO started from humble beginnings in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZT9n_0bnezQTc00
Google/HTeaO
The Amarillo-based chain couldn't be more aptly named, as iced tea is the lifeblood of Texas - even more so than water! Plus, with nearly three dozen locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and even Florida and 37 more on the way, HTeaO has won over the hearts (and taste buds) of many.

What sets HTeaO apart from contenders is a simple, yet revolutionary concept: self-service dispensers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0sq0_0bnezQTc00
Facebook/HTeaO Webster
The shop boasts 24 different flavors - all freshly brewed each day - and guests can mix and match to create their own perfect blend.

Around half of the menu is sweet tea, while the remaining 12 varieties are unsweetened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3GtS_0bnezQTc00
Facebook/HTeaO Webster
Most of the flavors are available either way, but a few, including pink lemonade and HTeaO's signature "Ryan Palmer" only come sweetened.

Take your taste buds on a trip to the tropics with a mango-coconut blend, or celebrate summer year-round with a mix of blueberry, watermelon, and raspberry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XcsxA_0bnezQTc00
Facebook/HTeaO Webster
It's a choose-your-own-adventure in every sense of the phrase, and the options are only as limited as your imagination.

Other flavors include Georgia peach, mint, and plain ol' regular (which still tastes better than anything on grocery store shelves, by the way.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mIk8B_0bnezQTc00
Facebook/HTeaO Webster
A small is 24 ounces, a medium is 32 ounces, and a large is a whopping 44 ounces.

The final step is adding all the fresh fruit your heart desires, both for aesthetics and a little extra sweetness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VqZdf_0bnezQTc00
Facebook/HTeaO Webster
Lemons, limes, and oranges are free, and all other fruits cost 75 cents each.

One sip is all it takes to turn first-timers into diehard fans, so you'll definitely want to pick up a few half or full gallons to-go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nbzo2_0bnezQTc00
Facebook/HTeaO Webster
Fuel your new habit in the comfort of your own home, saying goodbye to the boring old tea you subsisted on before.

Your gallons will run out eventually, so if you don't live near an HTeaO location, there's an easy way for you to get your daily fix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PpOBA_0bnezQTc00
Facebook/HTeaO Webster
Some of their most popular flavors are available in brew-it-yourself bags, so stock up while you're there and enjoy HTeaO when, where, and however you choose.

Hours for all locations are 7 a.m. until 8:05 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 8:05 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 8:05 p.m. Sunday. From May through August, closing time is extended to 9:05 p.m. Happy Hour, which features half-price cups of tea, is held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. daily. Visit the HTeaO website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to HTeaO? If so, what’s the recipe for your perfect blend? Let us know in the comments section below, and check out our previous article for a restaurant in Texas where you can build your own delicious waffle creation.

