With 24 Different Kinds Of Tea, Texas’ HTeaO Lets You Create Your Perfect Flavor

Sweet tea is the fuel that powers the people of Texas, and one Amarillo-based chain is changing the way we drink our favorite beverage. HTeaO, boasting nearly three dozen locations across the state, features a self-service tea bar with 24 different flavors to choose from. You can mix and match to create the perfect blend before topping off your cup with some fresh fruit for an extra pop of sweetness.

A Texas business through and through, HTeaO started from humble beginnings in 2009.

What sets HTeaO apart from contenders is a simple, yet revolutionary concept: self-service dispensers.

Around half of the menu is sweet tea, while the remaining 12 varieties are unsweetened.

Take your taste buds on a trip to the tropics with a mango-coconut blend, or celebrate summer year-round with a mix of blueberry, watermelon, and raspberry.

Other flavors include Georgia peach, mint, and plain ol' regular (which still tastes better than anything on grocery store shelves, by the way.)

The final step is adding all the fresh fruit your heart desires, both for aesthetics and a little extra sweetness.

One sip is all it takes to turn first-timers into diehard fans, so you'll definitely want to pick up a few half or full gallons to-go.

Your gallons will run out eventually, so if you don't live near an HTeaO location, there's an easy way for you to get your daily fix.

Hours for all locations are 7 a.m. until 8:05 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. until 8:05 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 8:05 p.m. Sunday. From May through August, closing time is extended to 9:05 p.m. Happy Hour, which features half-price cups of tea, is held from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. daily. Visit the HTeaO website or Facebook page to learn more.

Have you ever been to HTeaO? If so, what’s the recipe for your perfect blend? Let us know in the comments section below, and check out our previous article for a restaurant in Texas where you can build your own delicious waffle creation.

