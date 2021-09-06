CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pryor, OK

Halestorm Live on the Freedom Stage at Rocklahoma 2021

By Critter
 3 days ago
The very lovely and talented Lzzy Hale and Halestorm made their way back to Pryor, OK. for ROK21. This isn't their first time performing here, they're Rocklahoma alumni and are always welcomed back. I want to say this is their 2nd or 3rd time here in Pryor, OK. it could be more, or less. It's always great to see them and they did an amazing job closing out the Main/Freedom Stage on day three at ROK21. A great way to wrap it up!

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

