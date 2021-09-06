CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Human toll was tremendous': Ida's death count rises while 600,000 still lack power

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCars sit in water after flooding on the Major Deegan Expressway spilled over into the neighboring street and flooded a parking lot, when the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, in the Bronx borough of New York City, Thursday. (Caitlin Ochs, Reuters) NEW YORK — Hurricane Ida's death toll continued to rise on Sunday, with many in the U.S. Northeast holding out hope for people missing in the floodwaters, while nearly 600,000 customers in Louisiana still lacked power a week after the storm made landfall.

www.ksl.com

Louisiana StatePosted by
Axios

Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Mindy weakens quickly after Florida landfall, could bring heavy rain to parts of Georgia and S.C.

Mindy, now a tropical depression with 35-mph winds, could dump heavy rainfall across southeast Georgia and coastal South Carolina Thursday morning. The system formed off the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, making landfall at about 9:15 p.m. near St. Vincent Island as a tropical storm with 45-mph winds, forecasters said. It was responsible for blowing a semitruck off the road near Tallahassee.
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Public Healthksl.com

Hunger rose for U.S. minorities, children in 2020, despite federal pandemic aid

Buses bring prepared hot meals to pickup sites for families to pick up once a week through the summer, around Gurnee, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago on June 29. (Christopher Walljasper, Reuters) — CHICAGO — The number of Hispanic and Black families without enough to eat climbed in 2020, the U.S. government said on Wednesday, as theCOVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and left millions of laid off Americans scrambling to put food on the table.
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

Shell still hobbled by Ida

The US federal government reports most offshore production remains offline more than a week after Hurricane Ida made landfall. Shell said September 8 that it redeployed staff to some of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico, but noted that 80% of its operated production remains offline due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
Utah Stateksl.com

Trophy-size pronghorn buck illegally killed in southern Utah, DWR says

The carcass of a trophy-sized buck found illegally shot and killed in Beaver County in August. (Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) SULPHURDALE, Beaver County — Utah conservation officers are asking for the public's help as they investigate who illegally killed a trophy-sized pronghorn buck and left it for waste in southern Utah.
Agricultureksl.com

Tree planting efforts aren't replacing burned US forests — not even close

Tammy Parsons, nursery manager of the John T. Harrington Forestry Research Center, lays out a plot at an experiment site on Deer Lake Mesa in Cimarron, New Mexico on Aug. 17. Federal replanting remains underfunded and poorly coordinated with the private sector despite bipartisan support. (Adria Malcolm, Reuters) — DEER LAKE MESA, N.M. — Experimental pine seedlings poke from the rocky New Mexico earth, the only living evergreens on a hillside torched by one of the U.S. West's drought-driven wildfires.
Salt Lake City, UTksl.com

City warns of possible mercury at Fairmont Park pond

Fairmont Pond is surrounded by police tape and warning signs telling people not to fish or wade in the pond on Wednesday. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake City Director of Public Utilities Laura Briefer gave an update on preliminary testing that revealed the potential presence of mercury in the pond. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall is warning residents who live near Fairmont Park that it is possible mercury has been found in the park's pond.

