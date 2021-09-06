'Human toll was tremendous': Ida's death count rises while 600,000 still lack power

Cars sit in water after flooding on the Major Deegan Expressway spilled over into the neighboring street and flooded a parking lot, when the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes to parts of the northern mid-Atlantic, in the Bronx borough of New York City, Thursday. (Caitlin Ochs, Reuters) NEW YORK — Hurricane Ida's death toll continued to rise on Sunday, with many in the U.S. Northeast holding out hope for people missing in the floodwaters, while nearly 600,000 customers in Louisiana still lacked power a week after the storm made landfall.