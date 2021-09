It was a Thursday matinee at American Family Field in Milwaukee as the Brewers took on the visiting Cincinnati Reds in the finale of their three-game series. Veteran left-hander Brett Anderson got the start for the Crew and found himself in an early hole. Jonathan India led off the game with a single, then Tyler Stephenson walked. Nick Castellanos grounded into a fielder’s choice, moving India up to third base while Stephenson was out at second. That allowed Joey Votto to loft a sacrifice fly and give the Reds a 1-0 lead.