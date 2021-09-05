CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Eagles snap 26-game skid

 5 days ago

MAPLE VALLEY — The losing streak is over. Eagle Grove had lost 26 games that spanned over five seasons, but on Friday night the Eagles (1-1 overall) ended the drought. Eagle Grove knocked off MVAOCOU (0-2) 32-6. It was the first victory for the Eagles since the 2017 season when...

