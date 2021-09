EARLY – In a battle of Brown County schools, the Early Lady Horns knocked off the Zephyr Lady Bulldogs, 25-16, 25-15, 25-21 in pre-district volleyball action Tuesday. Early was fueled by Taylor Summers, who finished with 10 kills and four aces. Other key contributors in the victory were Carrigan Norris with four kills and four aces, Jordan Simmons with three kills, Hadalee Saunders with three kills and a pair of aces, Grace LaRue with four aces, Bethany Tomlinson with one ace, Mattyson Boswell with one ace, and Gabriella Leal with one block.