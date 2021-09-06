CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joseph Bramlett wins Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance

 3 days ago

NEWBURGH, Ind. – The culmination of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals and the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour season wrapped up on Sunday at Victoria National Golf Club as Joseph Bramlett won his first tournament title. Bramlett pulled away during the final round to finish four clear of the field at 20-under to win the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance, joining 24 other graduates on Sunday evening in securing 2021-22 PGA TOUR membership through the Finals points standings.

