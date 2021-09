Derek Brunson's last four opponents were all widely considered future title-contenders. Brunson defeated all of them, so now the veteran slugger believes that lofty designation of title-challenger should belong to him. Brunson will try to cement his case for a shot at the belt when he faces upstart Darren Till on Saturday in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Till. The battle of ranked middleweights anchors the main UFC fight card (4 p.m. ET) from the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The fifth-ranked Brunson's winning streak has come against prized prospects, allowing him to shed the dreaded gatekeeper label and become a contender himself. He has one more test to pass in Till, who reached a title shot at welterweight but is just 1-1 in two outings as a middleweight.