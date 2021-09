Early 2021 saw a rush for vaccines as those who wanted them scrambled to book appointments. The initial rush fell off in late spring, according to NPR, and has since started slowly climbing again — although it is nowhere near the high it reached in mid to late winter. As time marches on, those who got their vaccines in the first rush are concerned about how long their protection lasts, particularly in the face of new variants like delta. The White House is just as concerned, which is why they are creating a rollout plan for boosters.