CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Waves Win Twice, Post Program's Best Start to a Season Since 2008

pepperdinewaves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The #21 Pepperdine women's volleyball team went 3-0 at the Gaucho Invitational over the weekend, finishing the second day with a four-set win over San Diego State and a five-set thrilling victory over tournament-host UC Santa Barbara in the Thunderdome to come out as tournament champions.

pepperdinewaves.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Waves#Oak Ridge#San Diego State#Ucsb#Sdsu#Post Program#Uc Santa Barbara#Sdsu#Ucsb#Hs#Aztecs Pepperdine#Aztecs#Ttl#Uc Santa Barbara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College Sportsgojacks.com

JACKS SECURE BEST START IN PROGRAM HISTORY

O'AHU, HAWAII – South Dakota State was dominant from start to finish as the Jackrabbits secured their first 5-0-0 start in program history. Cece Limongi set the tone early with a goal in the fourth minute which propelled the Jacks to a 4-0 victory over Hawaii Pacific on Wednesday evening.
Sportspepperdinewaves.com

Waves Open Season Strong at Mark Covert Classic

BREA, California – Led by senior Karl Winter's first-place overall finish, the Pepperdine men's cross country team had a strong start to the 2021 season, with a second-place team result at Cal State Fullerton's Mark Covert Classic on Saturday morning. This marks the best finish at the Mark Covert Classic in Waves' history.
Mesa, AZSignalsAZ

Men’s Soccer Posts Convincing Win At Mesa

The No. 12-ranked Yavapai College men’s soccer team took care of business in its first road contest of the season, defeating the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds 4-2 while moving its overall record to 3-1 on the season. “It’s never an easy game against Mesa and they have a quality group...
Swimming & Surfingpepperdinewaves.com

#5 Waves Close Triton Invitational With Two Wins

LA JOLLA, California – The #5 Pepperdine men's water polo team earned a pair of lopsided victories on the second day of competition at the Triton Invitational, defeating Biola 19-4 and Occidental 18-5 on Sunday. After splitting a tough first day against nationally ranked competitors, the Waves (3-1) had an...
Arizona StateEl Paso News

UTEP rallies past Arizona in five sets for first win over Power 5 program since 2005

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The UTEP volleyball team (4-0) dropped the first two sets to Pacific 12 power Arizona (3-1) before rallying to win three straight for the 3-2 victory (23-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 15-6) in its opening match of the Borderland Invitational inside the Pan-American Center Friday afternoon. It affords the Miners their first win against a power five opponent in 16 years, while also snapping a streak of 20 consecutive losses to such competition. It’s also the first win over at Pac-12 program since 2000 when UTEP bested Oregon.
Yuma, AZkyma.com

AWC Soccer teams start seasons with winning streaks

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Arizona Western men's and women's soccer teams opened their home schedule on Saturday at Matador Soccer Field. Both teams won their season openers on the road at Southern Nevada a week ago. This past weekend the Matadors welcomed Glendale. In the early game, AWC's Lady Matadors cruised by the Gauchos 8-0. The win improved AWC to 2-0. Next they'll hit the road for a tough test against defending Division II National Champion Phoenix on Tuesday.
Twin Falls, IDkmvt

Minico starts the season off 2-0 for the first time since 2018

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Bonneville Bees went to Bill Matthews Field to take on the 1-0 Minico Spartans to kick off their season. The Bees, who are seeking their first win since the 2019 season started off the game with a fumble inside their own ten yard line on the first play from scrimmage.
Texas Statehornsillustrated.com

No. 1 Texas volleyball starts season winning

AUSTIN, Texas - Fans just about filled Gregory Gym (3751 total, 1,604 students) for the first time since 2019 to see No. 1 Texas Volleyball sweeping No. 20 San Diego Toreros 25-19, 25-15, 25-15. Skylar Fields had 12 kills plus two blocks, Logan Eggleston had 10 kills 10 digs for her first double-double of the season, Asjia O’Neal contributed eight kills, two blocks, while Molly Phillips and Brionne Butler had five and four kills respectively.
Malibu, CApepperdinewaves.com

#22 Pepperdine Opens at Home Against #9 Washington; Hosts Asics Classic

MALIBU, Calif. — The #22 Pepperdine women's volleyball team faces home-opening weekend in Firestone Fieldhouse with a pair of tough matches scheduled against #9 Washington and Cal Poly for the 23rd annual Asics Classic. MATCH #7 — Friday (September 10) at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, Calif.: #22 Pepperdine vs. #9...
Houston, TXuhcougars.com

Houston Soccer Continues Best Start in Season History

HOUSTON – Houston Soccer continues to remain unbeaten with a win against Louisiana Lafayette on Sunday at the Carl Lewis International Complex. The Cougars have now improved to 5-0-1 on the season. Goalkeeper Mikaela Gracia earned her third clean sheet in a row by shutting out the Ragin' Cajuns (2-4-0)...
Arizona Stateazdesertswarm.com

San Diego State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

The Arizona Wildcats (0-1) will make their long-waited home debut Saturday when they host the San Diego State Aztecs at 7 p.m. MST on the Pac-12 Network. Arizona, of course, is coming off a 24-16 loss to BYU. SDSU beat a lowly New Mexico State team 28-10 in its opener. We caught up with Jeremy Mauss of Mountain West Wire to get the inside scoop on the Aztecs. Here’s what he had to say.
Malibu, CApepperdinewaves.com

#13 Waves Beat UC San Diego 4-1

MALIBU, Calif. – Four different Waves found the back of the net as the #13 Pepperdine women's soccer team defeated UC San Diego 4-1 on Thursday afternoon. The Waves (6-1-0) dominated play, outshooting the Tritons (1-4-1) 28-3. The Waves have continued to outshoot every opponent they have faced. Senior defender Trinity Watson (Ocean Beach, Calif./Point Loma HS) collected two assists off a corner kick and free kick that both turned into header goals.
Malibu, CApepperdinewaves.com

#13 Women's Soccer Returns Home This Weekend

MALIBU, California — After playing five of the season's first six matches on the road, including two big wins this past weekend in Nashville, the #13 Pepperdine women's soccer team returns home for a pair of games against Big West competition in UC San Diego and UC Santa Barbara. Joelle Anderson was named the WCC Offensive Player of the Week and Top Drawer Soccer's National Player of the Week.
Jersey City, NJnjcugothicknights.com

Women's Volleyball Starts Season with a Bang, Winning Both Matches on Saturday

| Box Score 2 JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The New Jersey City University women's volleyball team, thanks to valiant efforts from first-year Gothic Knight hitters Paola Toledo (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic/Colegio Catolico San Rafael) and Rachael Pharo (Manahawkin, N.J./Southern Regional), started off the 2021 campaign with as strong of a performance in recent memory. NJCU, hosting the 2021 Jersey City Invitational at the John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (JMAC) — which was ultimately a tri-match — played in the first contest of the day and defeated Bryn Mawr College in three sets (25-18, 25-19, 25-15). The Gothic Knights also faced off with FDU-Florham in the third and final match of the day and topped the Devils in four hard-fought sets (28-26, 14-25, 25-21, 25-16). Toledo finished with 31 kills, while Pharo notched 25.
Utah Stateutahstateaggies.com

NOTES - USU Soccer Looking For Best Start Since 2011

LOGAN, Utah - Utah State soccer (4-0-1, 0-0-0 MW) looks to run its unbeaten streak to 11 matches when it hosts Marquette (1-2-0, 0-0-0 Big East) on Sunday, Sept. 5, at noon. Fans can follow the match with live stats and a live video stream online at www.utahstateaggies.com. Streaking Aggies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy