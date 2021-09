NEC Corporation and Fujitsu Limited have begun developing technologies for interoperability testing between 5G base station equipment conforming to O-RAN specifications at NEC's U.K. laboratories and Fujitsu's U.S. laboratories. This initiative will be implemented as part of the "Post 5G Infrastructure Enhancement R&D Project" under the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) of Japan. Both companies are scheduled to build a verification environment using these technologies in their respective laboratories from August of this year and will begin interoperability testing. Leveraging this verification environment offers the potential to significantly streamline interoperability verification between base station equipment from different vendors.