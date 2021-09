TRINITY — In its combined wins over Trinity and Wheatmore the last two weeks, East Davidson compiled 87 points on its way to routing both Randolph County schools. On Friday night, it was Trinity who fell victim to a pounding Golden Eagles rushing attack. Brogan Hill accounted for four touchdowns — all on the ground — and Josiah Allred rushed for two more as East secured a 50-19 victory at home over the Bulldogs.