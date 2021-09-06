CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

Uruguay wins, Colombia draws in troubled round of qualifiers

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SG4Np_0bnelXIb00
1 of 4

SAO PAULO (AP) — On a day overshadowed by the shocking suspension of the superclasico between Brazil and Argentina because of COVID-19 protocols, Uruguay and Colombia added key points in South American qualifying for the World Cup.

The Uruguayans thrashed eighth-place Bolivia 4-2 at home to move into fourth place with 12 points after eight matches. Colombia had a 1-1 draw at Paraguay. It was Colombia’s third consecutive draw, but enough for Reinaldo Rueda’s lineup to stop Paraguay moving into fifth spot in the standings.

The top four teams in South American qualifiers get direct spots at next year’s World Cup in Qatar. The fifth-place team will go into an intercontinental playoff.

FIFA will decide the future of the qualifier between competition-leading Brazil and second-place Argentina. Their match was stopped after 7 minutes with a 0-0 score after local health authorities walked onto the field in a bid to remove three England-based Argentina players who they believe should have been in quarantine rather than playing in Sao Paulo.

URUGUAY 4-2 BOLIVIA

Uruguay’s veteran strike duo of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez was out for the encounter, but Óscar Tabárez’s team had little trouble against a weak Bolivia lineup.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta opened the scoring in the 17th minute from close range. Federico Valverde doubled the lead in the 31st with a free kick from the left edge of the box. Agustin Alvares added a third, his first for the national team, in the 47th.

Bolivia responded with a goal by Marcelo Martins in the 59th after a mistake by the Uruguayan defense. But Uruguay responded eight minutes later from the spot with de Arrascaeta.

Martins reduced the margin in the 84th, also from the spot.

Cavani missed the match because of travel restrictions imposed by Manchester United, and Suárez was injured.

Uruguay’s next match is against Ecuador in Montevideo on Thursday. Bolivia will next play in Argentina.

PARAGUAY 1-1 COLOMBIA

Colombia entered the game determined to improve on its poor performance in a 1-1 draw at Bolivia, but Paraguay opened the scoring in the 40th minute.

Ángel Romero nutmegged defender Davinson Sanchez and set up a simple finish for Antonio Sanabria.

Colombia rallied in the second half and put Juan Guillermo Cuadrado on the spot in the 53rd after a handball awarded by the video referee. The Colombians had more possession late in the game but weren’t able to convert that into goals.

Also on Sunday, third-place Ecuador was held to a 0-0 draw by Chile. The Ecuadorians now have 13 points, two behind Argentina, and Chile is in seventh spot with seven points.

Peru and Venezuela, two teams of the bottom of the 10-team round robin group, were playing later Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

565K+
Followers
310K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luis Suárez
Person
Edinson Cavani
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
Reinaldo Rueda
Person
Antonio Sanabria
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#South American#Uruguayans#Giorgian De Arrascaeta#Colombians#Ecuadorians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
Related
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Injured Suarez to miss Uruguay qualifiers

Madrid (AFP) – Uruguay will be without Luis Suarez for this week’s World Cup qualifiers after Atletico Madrid revealed on Monday that the striker is suffering from a left knee injury. Suarez is believed to have picked up the injury during Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Villarreal in which he scored.
Premier Leagueabc17news.com

Uruguay’s Cavani “sad and upset” for missing WC qualifiers

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani says he’s “sad and upset” for missing the next three rounds of World Cup qualifiers. He and other South American players in the Premier League were pressured by their clubs not to travel to the region due to COVID-19 protocols imposed by the British government. Premier League footballers who go to South America and then return to Britain have to spend 10 days in hotel quarantine and have little chance of training. Cavani spoke to the Uruguayan soccer association’s online TV channel because he wanted “to tell things as they were” after a week of silence.
Soccervavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Uruguay 4-2 Bolivia in World Cup Qualifiers 2022

After the draw against Colombia, a situation that takes Bolivia away from the World Cup, Fernando Costa, president of the Bolivian Football Federation, ratified César Farías: "Farías has our full backing, these are things in soccer and we saw a good approach, since the mistakes of the first half were corrected with the changes made for the second half".
MLSblackchronicle.com

Concacaf World Cup qualifying scores, schedule, standings: Mexico wins; USMNT draws El Salvador on Paramount+

The final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar got underway on Thursday, but only one of eight teams was able to secure a victory. While there were draws in USA vs. El Salvador (0-0), Panama vs. Costa Rica (0-0) and Canada vs. Honduras (1-1), Mexico managed to beat Jamaica with an 89th minute winner to move into sole possession of first place in qualifying.
Soccerdailynewsen.com

Mexico wins a visit to Costa Rica and leads the Concacaf World Cup qualifying round

El "Tri", who beat Jamaica on Thursday, reached six points to stay in first place in the tie, followed by Panama with four units. "There are six very important points, as a visitor we were able to add three valuable points. It is a very important victory, Mexico was a fair winner, it was a very even game that was defined with a goal," said Argentine Jorge Theiler, Gerardo's technical assistant Martino.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report: Chelsea 'Hopeful' Of Thiago Silva Suspension U-Turn Following FIFA Ban

The Premier League are hopeful of resolving the banning of South American players which could benefit Chelsea and Thiago Silva, according to reports. Silva is set to miss Chelsea's next two fixtures against Aston Villa on Saturday, and then their Champions League clash against Zenit St Petersburg. This is due to the Brazil FA asking FIFA to invoke a five-day suspension because clubs didn't release their players for the international break, which goes against FIFA's rules.
FIFA104.1 WIKY

Soccer-FIFA opens investigation into abandoned Brazil-Argentina match

(Reuters) – World soccer’s governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings into Sunday’s Brazil v Argentina World Cup qualifier which was abandoned after five minutes amid farcical scenes. Brazilian health authorities invaded the pitch to stop the game after accusing four of Argentina’s English Premier League players of violating the...
UEFATribal Football

Fornals and Torres strike as Spain win in Kosovo

Spain collected another three points as they defeated Kosovo in Thursday night's World Cup qualifier. A first half drive from West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals and a late strike from Manchester City's Ferran Torres fired Spain to a 2-0 win at Kosovo in Group B of World Cup Qualifying for Qatar 2022 on Wednesday night at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium in Pristina.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Brazilian Premier League stars face possible five-day ban

London (AFP) – Liverpool and Manchester City are among Premier League clubs who could be deprived of Brazilian internationals this weekend after they refused to release players for international duty over strict coronavirus rules. The Brazilian football association (CBF) confirmed to AFP it had asked global governing body FIFA to...
Premier LeagueHuron Daily Tribune

Brazil seeks FIFA punishment for players who skipped matches

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil has triggered a FIFA regulation in a bid to prevent eight players from competing for their respective clubs in the English Premier League this weekend. They had been called up for World Cup qualifiers but didn't travel after Premier League teams had objected to their...

Comments / 0

Community Policy