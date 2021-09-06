Notre Dame's Blake Fisher Is Out For The Game

Notre Dame starting starting left tackle Blake Fisher is out for the rest of the game, according to the ABC announcers.

It was revealed in the second half that Fisher wouldn’t return. The Notre Dame true freshman was replaced by Michael Carmody, a 6-6, 290-pound sophomore.

Fisher, who is 6-6 and weighs 335 pounds, was the first true freshman to start the season opener on the offensive line since Sam Young. Young started in 2006 for then coach Charlie Weis.

Fisher, who graduated from Avon High School in Indianapolis, was rated the 55th best prospect in the country by 247.com. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has said that Fisher’s natural talent, size and strength earned him the starting job.

