UFC

Darian Weeks Out; Logan Urban Steps in to Face Josh Quinlan at Contender Series Week 2

By Recent News on Sherdog.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe featured matchup for Week 2 of Dana White’s Contender Series has been altered just a few days prior to the card. Darian Weeks has pulled out of his scheduled clash with Josh Quinlan after someone in his camp tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Logan Urban will now face Quinlan in a welterweight matchup on Tuesday. MMA DNA was first to report the new booking. The Contender Series takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and airs on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

