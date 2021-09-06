CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: The Calm Before the Storm (RECAP)

By Mansi Midha
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

While one couple might have found a way to be together without getting married, another could split before he can even pop the question.

#90 Day Fianc
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: The 7 Most Shocking Reveals From the Tell All, Part 2 (RECAP)

Who could be pregnant? Which relationships are over?.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

‘9-1-1’ Season 5 Promos: Hackers Force the 118 Into Some Wild Situations (VIDEO)

Los Angeles deals with a blackout, an animal escape from the zoo, and much more.
TV ShowsPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘My 600-Lb. Life’: Dr. Now Has HUGE News For TLC Fans

Dr. Now of My 600-Lb. Life has HUGE news for TLC viewers. We previously speculated that Season 10 of My 600-Lb. Life was definitely happened. We drew this conclusion a few months ago because of a casting call. We drew the conclusion AGAIN when leaked behind-the-scenes footage surfaced on Facebook. At the time, however, there was nothing concrete. Neither TLC nor Dr. Now had confirmed Season 10 of 600-Lb. Life was happening.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why 90 Day Fiancé's Natalie May Already Be Over Mike

Warning! The following contains spoilers from 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all part 2. Read at your own risk!. Mike Youngquist revealed in part 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all that he intended to file divorce papers after learning what Natalie Mordovtseva was (and is) up to while living apart from him. While it hasn't been "officially" revealed yet whether the two are done or not, it does appear that Natalie has moved on based on random sightings by fans.
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

90 Day Fiance: Ariela Weinberg Never Actually "Broke Up" With Leandro!

90 Day Fiance's best spinoff, The Other Way, continues its third season. On Season 3, Episode 2, Ariela's ex-husband met her fiance for the first time. Biniyam struggled to understand why they divorced ... which led to a very interesting conversation. Viewers get to hear from Alina for the first...
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Broke Down Why Ariela's Previous Marriage Ended, And Wow

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode titled "Testing Trust." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way really wasted no time getting into some drama with its second episode, and few situations in Season 3 are quite as immediately hairy as Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre's current state. Ariela already shocked fans by inviting her ex-husband to stay with the couple in Ethiopia, and if that wasn't already odd enough, the details behind Ariela and Leandro's split that were revealed in this latest installment left us with a lot of questions.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Reality Tea

Married At First Sight Recap: Home, Not Alone

Married At First Sight is finally at the point where things are starting to get real. I knew it wouldn’t be long before people’s true personalities would come out. But I don’t think I was expecting so many surprises on the first night living together. If Wednesday’s episode is any indication about the rest of the […] The post Married At First Sight Recap: Home, Not Alone appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’: What Happened to Ellie’s Husband?

Ellie and Victor are a very interesting addition to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Fiance franchise. She is basically giving up her life and livelihood in Seattle all for love. Victor was questionable yet Ellie was more than determined to make it work. However, this was not the first time she had been in love. Sadly, it ended in the worst heartbreak possible.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jenny Slatten Does Heroic Deed, Saves Lives!

Jenny Slatten is still trying to figure out her relationship with Sumit Singh. The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple has been through a lot. His family has been less than accepting of his American love who is thirty years his senior. This would also be Sumit’s second round at marriage so a lot of factors have gone into the whole situation. Still, the two are attempting to stick it out. Now, Jenny is showing how much love she has to give in more ways than one.
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

‘La Brea’s EP Teases a ‘Deeply Emotional Story’ at the Center of the NBC Series

Plus, Natalie Zea previews her role in the sci-fi drama.

