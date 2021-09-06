’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: The Calm Before the Storm (RECAP)

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way episode titled "Testing Trust." Read at your own risk!. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way really wasted no time getting into some drama with its second episode, and few situations in Season 3 are quite as immediately hairy as Ariela Weinberg and Biniyam Shibre's current state. Ariela already shocked fans by inviting her ex-husband to stay with the couple in Ethiopia, and if that wasn't already odd enough, the details behind Ariela and Leandro's split that were revealed in this latest installment left us with a lot of questions.