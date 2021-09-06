Randall Joseph Beelner, 72, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, the day that would have been his 49th wedding anniversary, at his home. In agreement with his wishes, cremation has taken place. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, located at 4949 Council Street NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where family will greet friends for one hour prior to the Mass. The Rev. Phil Thompson will officiate. A private inurnment will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.