Denise Marie Ohlhauser (Holmes)
DENISE MARIE OHLHAUSER (HOLMES) Denise Marie Ohlhauser (Holmes), 61, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital with loved ones by her side. She was born Sept. 24, 1959, to Edward and Barbara Holmes in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Denise attended Jefferson High School. She was united in marriage with Leonard Ohlhauser on Feb. 18, 1979, in Washington, Iowa. Ten children were born in this union.www.thegazette.com
