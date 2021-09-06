Video: Badr Hari gets knocked out by Arkadiusz Wrzosek in all-time crazy comeback

Kickboxing legend Badr Hari released a statement following his shocking high kick KO loss to Arkadiusz Wrzosek at GLORY 78. In what was one of the most incredible comebacks you will ever see in combat sports, Hari was well on his way to beating Wrzosek after knocking him down three times in the fight before his opponent landed a Hail Mary left high kick that KOed Hari cold. It was a shocking scene as Hari was in complete control of the fight before he got caught in the head and knocked out cold with the high kick. You can watch the fight below if you haven’t seen it.