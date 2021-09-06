CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Badr Hari gets knocked out by Arkadiusz Wrzosek in all-time crazy comeback

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEasily the most incredible combat sports ending this weekend came in the GLORY kickboxing ring. Badr Hari was absolutely having his way with Arkadiusz Wrzosek at GLORY 78 in The Netherlands, scoring three knockdowns in less than two rounds. Hari’s vicious body attack left Wrzosek in all sorts of pain but he bravely beat the count each time. A fourth knockdown would’ve been the end of the bout and a first win for Hari in over six years.

Badr Hari
Netherlands
