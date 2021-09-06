CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD recoils from monthly highs as USD rebounds

By Harsh Japee
FXStreet.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold is holding $1830 as the US dollar inches toward 92.10. US Nonfarm Payrolls print 235,000 on Friday, a big miss. US dollar index is pulling back from four-week lows. Update: Gold prices pare part of its previous week’s gains and trades below $1,830 on Monday. The selling pressure in the greenback pushed prices higher near $1,835 on Friday. The downside move in the US dollar was sponsored by the weaker Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) data, which came at 235K, much below the market expectations of 750K, a big miss. Investors ditched the US dollar on the anticipation that poor readings could delay the Fed’s plan of the reduced bond purchase program. The US Treasury yields gained despite the offbeat crucial NFP readings, whereas the Unemployment rate drooped to 5.2% in August from the previous 5.4%. The higher US bonds yields reduced the appeal of the non-yielding precious metal. The prices are expected to trade in a rangebound manner amid safe-haven buying on the concerns of COVID-19 and slowdown in China.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Prices#Treasury Department#Usd#Usd#Nfp#The Us Treasury#Dxy#The Us Nonfarm Payroll#Covid#The Federal Reserve#Ecb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Country
China
Related
Marketskitco.com

Mild upside price corrections in gold, silver Wednesday

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on tepid upside bounces after the strong selling pressure seen Tuesday. A higher U.S. dollar index this week is a negative outside market force working against the metals. October gold futures were last up $4.00 at $1,800.30. December Comex silver was last up $0.042 at $24.415 an ounce.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD holds steady after a hawkish statement by BOE’s Bailey

The British pound rose slightly after a hawkish statement from Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England (BOE) governor. Testifying in parliament, Bailey said that the UK economy had staged a remarkable recovery even as he warned against complacency. He also warned that the country’s economic growth was flattening. Another notable statement was that he remained optimistic that the BOE will hike interest rates in the next few years. The testimony came at a time when the UK is deliberating on Boris Johnson's decision to hike taxes to fund the NHS. His administration expects to raise about 12 billion pounds by taxing companies, individuals, and dividends.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF hangs near 0.9220 amid lower US Treasury yields

USD/CHF remains quiet in the Asian session on Thursday. US 10-year benchmark Treasury yields retreat from monthly highs on Wednesday. US Dollar Index remains strong above 92.70 amid mixed Fed’s official’s view. The USD/CHF pair remains muted in the initial Asian trading hours on Thursday. After testing monthly highs above...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD sets the stage for further losses towards $1,750

“Traders might further take cues from the release of Weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US. Apart from this, scheduled speeches from a host of Fed officials and the US bond yields might influence the USD price dynamics. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might provide some impetus to gold and allow traders to grab some meaningful opportunities.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD bounces off lows, lacks follow-through

AUD/USD managed to find some support near the 0.7345 region for the second straight day. Sustained USD buying, the risk-off impulse should cap gains for the perceived riskier aussie. The bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses. The AUD/USD pair bounced around 20...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: $1802 is a tough nut to crack on road to recovery – Confluence Detector

Gold price attempts a tepid bounce from two-week lows. Gold looks to regain $1800 and beyond, as USD loses ground. Gold bulls remain in control following dismal NFP data. Gold price is looking to recover lost ground while finding support near the two-week lows of $1782 earlier on. The rebound in gold price comes on the heels of a broad retracement in the US dollar from the weekly tops. Mounting economic growth concerns amid the Delta covid variant contagion have triggered a risk-off wave across the board, which boosts the US Treasuries while knocking off the yields. The weakness in the Treasury yields dragged the greenback lower against it main peers, prompting the bounce in gold.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar firmer amid tapering expectations, as all eyes remain on ECB

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 9:. The US dollar is holding the higher, as the market sentiment remains roiled by escalating concerns over a slowdown in the economic recovery, especially after the Fed’s Beige Book signaled a ‘downshift’ in the economy. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant threatens to derail the economic turnaround.
StocksFXStreet.com

Market update: USD hold bid as equities slip again

USD (USDIndex 92.72) keeps the bid even as yields cool (92.82 high yesterday). Yields down from highs earlier in the week, (10yr 1.33%, now from 1.37%). Equities stalled again – USA500 -5 at 4514 (Dow -0.2% & Nasdaq -0.57%). USA500.F under 4500 at 4493. (FB & APPL lost over 1%, COIN over 3% & PYPL 2.74%, Visa +1.25%, & Mastercard +1.84%). Asian markets lower too. ASX 200 (-0.4%), Nikkei 225 (-0.5%),
BusinessDailyFx

Chinese Yuan Forecast: USD/CNH Eyes China CPI, PPI Figures in APAC Trade

Chinese Yuan, USD/CNH, Inflation, CPI, Covid - Talking Points. Chinese Yuan in focus ahead of China’s August inflation data points. CPI and PPI data likely to influence near-term PBOC policy decisions. USD/CNH trades within triangle while SMAs near bullish crossover. Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia-Pacific trading looks set for another risk-off...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Bulls pause ahead of a critical event

Lower US government bond yields are weighing on the American currency. Market participants await the European Central Bank announcement. GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish in the near term, needs to advance beyond 1.3840. The GBP/USD pair is firmly higher on Thursday, trading above the 1.3800 level. The greenback changed course at the...
Currenciesdailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Bounces from 50-Day EMA

The Bitcoin market fell again on Wednesday but then showed signs of life again as the 50-day EMA has offered a significant amount of support. By doing so, the market ended up forming a bit of a hammer, which of course is a bullish sign. With that being the case, the market is likely to try to recover at this point, and a break above the top of that hammer candlestick is a bullish sign.
Businessactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

All eyes are on the ECB to see if they taper the bond buying programme, the PEPP. With inflation at a decade high in the Eurozone will the hawks convince the doves on the governing council that its time to move again on reining in stimulus. The hawks were out...
Currenciesinvezz.com

EUR/USD forecast: rebound likely as C&H pattern develops smoothly

The EUR/USD held steady after the latest ECB interest rate decision. The bank left interest rates unchanged and slowed the pace of quantitative easing purchases. The pair has formed a cup and handle pattern signalling that a rebound is possible. The EUR/USD price was in the spotlight on Thursday after...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD erases daily gains, stays quiet below 1.2700 ahead of US data, Fedspeak

USD/CAD trades in a tight range following two-day rally. US Dollar Index posts modest losses, holds above 92.50. WTI continues to push higher toward $70 on Thursday. The USD/CAD pair closed the previous two trading days in the positive territory and reached a two-week high of 1.2763 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the pair is fluctuating in a relatively tight range and was last seen trading flat on the day at 1.2688.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY slides below 110.00 mark amid deteriorating risk sentiment

A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around USD/JPY on Thursday. The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure on the pair. Retreating US bond yields undermined the USD and contributed to the intraday slide. The USD/JPY pair witnessed heavy selling during the early European session and...
BusinessFXStreet.com

The outcome of the meeting of the ECB

The USDINR pair made a gap up opening at 73.79 levels and traded in the range of 73.49-73.85 with a negative bias. The pair finally closed at 73.51 levels. The rupee fell sharply against the dollar today because of strength in the greenback globally on concerns over the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, and as traders awaited the outcome of the meeting of the ECB.

Comments / 0

Community Policy