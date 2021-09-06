Tides Close Out Homestand With Walk-Off Walk

Lars Nootbaar delivered at the plate as the Cardinals beat the Tigers 3-2 in extras in St. Louis. Nootbaar delivered an RBI single in the 10th to help St. Louis win its second game in its last three. Paul Goldschmidt mashed a pair of home runs and drove in two runs. Jon Lester allowed one run over five frames to take a no-decision. T.J. McFarland got his third win out of the Cardinals' bullpen. Jonathan Schoop had three hits and an RBI for Detroit, which has split its last four. Michael Fulmer took his sixth loss, allowing a run and two walks.