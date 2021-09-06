CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tides Close Out Homestand With Walk-Off Walk

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norfolk Tides took the field as the “Pajaritos de Norfolk” for the last game of the Charlotte Knights series at home. “Pajaritos” is Spanish for baby birds, as the Tides are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Harbor Park celebrated Hispanic culture while the Tides played in their special “Pajaritos” jerseys. The Tides won on a walk-off victory, with four consecutive Tides batters being walked in the ninth inning, winning, 5-4.

MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
Baseball
Sports
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Rays use bizarre intentional balk strategy against Red Sox

The Tampa Bay Rays found a strange way to take advantage of the extra innings rule against the Boston Red Sox on Monday. The Rays led the Red Sox 11-9 in the 10th inning of a wild game at Fenway Park Monday afternoon. The Red Sox began the inning with an automatic runner at second. The run didn’t necessarily matter because the Rays were holding a two-run lead. However, Tampa Bay appeared to have concerns about the Red Sox using the runner at second to peek at the catcher’s signs.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves fans freak out at Joc Pederson’s walk-off robbery

Atlanta Braves outfielder Joc Pederson made one of the catches of the season to clinch a win over the San Francisco Giants. The Braves completed their comeback thanks to trade deadline acquisition Jorge Soler’s three-run blast to deep centerfield. But this all would have been for naught were it not for Pederson’s defensive heroics in the outfield.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dave Roberts Not Surprised Joc Pederson Finding Success With Braves

The Atlanta Braves’ visit to Dodger Stadium gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a third opportunity to catch up with Joc Pederson this season. Pederson began the year with the Chicago Cubs and faced his former teammates for the first time in May during a three-game series at Wrigley Field. The teams met again in June at Dodger Stadium, marking Pederson’s first return since departing the Dodgers as a free agent.
MLBMLB

Cards drop heartbreaker on Crew's walk-off

MILWAUKEE -- Jam after jam was evaded. And then the dam broke loose. Daniel Vogelbach hammered a walk-off grand slam to sink the Cardinals, 6-5, at American Family Field on Sunday afternoon -- a drastic turn on the last pitch of a game St. Louis led from the fourth inning on.
MLBMLB

Crew stuns Cards with ultimate walk-off slam!

MILWAUKEE -- When you picked up a baseball bat as a kid and strode to home plate at the imaginary stadium in your backyard, surely you dreamed about the opportunity staring at Daniel Vogelbach on Sunday afternoon at American Family Field. Bottom of the ninth inning. Bases loaded. Last hitter...
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: Bogaerts' exit signals unofficial end of Red Sox' season

If a worst-case scenario lurked within the COVID outbreak that is not just ravaging but now officially routing the Red Sox, it went like this: Imagine if Xander Bogaerts failed a test mid-game. Ponder that hypothetical no longer, because Tuesday night in Tropicana Field, just minutes after drilling an RBI...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

An update on Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and other former Cubs

Back by popular demand after the Labor Day holiday, here’s a look at how many of the former Cubs traded away at this year’s deadline performed over the last several games. In the last update, I noted Báez’ (and other Mets players) little “thumbs-down” kerfuffle with Mets fans. The very...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox players freak out about Hunter Renfroe’s heroic game

Wednesday night’s Red Sox game was the Hunter Renfroe show. From adding to his MLB-leading outfield assist count to hitting the go-ahead home run that gave the Red Sox one of their most epic victories of the season, Renfroe did it all. In case you missed it, this is how...
MLBklpw.com

Cardinals Walk-Off Tigers In Extras

Lars Nootbaar delivered at the plate as the Cardinals beat the Tigers 3-2 in extras in St. Louis. Nootbaar delivered an RBI single in the 10th to help St. Louis win its second game in its last three. Paul Goldschmidt mashed a pair of home runs and drove in two runs. Jon Lester allowed one run over five frames to take a no-decision. T.J. McFarland got his third win out of the Cardinals' bullpen. Jonathan Schoop had three hits and an RBI for Detroit, which has split its last four. Michael Fulmer took his sixth loss, allowing a run and two walks.
MLBWOOD

Goldschmidt 2 HRs, scores walk-off run, Cards beat Tigers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and scored the game-ending run on Nolan Arenadosingle in the 10th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2. Goldschmidt was intentionally walked to open the 10th and executed a one-out double steal with automatic runner Tommy Edman. Nolan Arenado was intentionally walked.
BaseballQuad Cities Onlines

Hancock homer gives Bandits a walk-off win

Will Hancock left no doubt. The Quad Cities catcher put his signature on a 1-1 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Friday to give the River Bandits an 8-6 walk-off victory over Wisconsin. Hancock’s fifth home run of the season sailed over the fence in...
MLBMLB

Marlins walk off Nats in Cabrera's debut

MIAMI -- Rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera was chased during a three-run seventh in his highly anticipated debut, but Jorge Alfaro knocked the walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning of Wednesday night's 4-3 comeback win over the Nationals at loanDepot park. It snapped Miami’s season-high-tying eight-game skid. In a matchup...
MLBklpw.com

Cards Lose To Pirates On Walk-Off Homer

Alex Reyes gave up a walk-off homer three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth in the Cardinals 4-3 loss to the Pirates at PNC Park. It was third blow save in August for Reyes. Luis García was tagged with the defeat. Tommy Edman homered and Tyler O'Neill had an RBI triple for St. Louis, which took two of three in the series. The Cards visit the Reds today.
MLBMLB

Reyes yields walk-off, Cards to 'look at' role

PITTSBURGH -- Change could be coming. If one pitch resulted differently, it might not be. But the Cardinals, playing with the nimblest of margins as they try to make up ground from their midseason fall-off, know that they cannot let chance decide their future. That’s at least the conversation that...
MLBVindy.com

Bucs win 4-3 off Tsutsugo walk-off homer

PITTSBURGH — Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked and Tsutsugo drove Reyes’ next pitch deep to right.
Soccerchatsports.com

USF Closes Out Short Season-Opening Homestand Against UNCW on Sunday

TAMPA (Aug. 28, 2021) – After winning its season-opener on Thursday against Jacksonville at Corbett Stadium, the University of South Florida men's soccer team returns to its home pitch on Sunday to close out its short two-match homestand against UNCW of the Colonial Athletic Association. It will be the Bulls' second match in the last four days, after playing three exhibition matches over a five-day stretch. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. (ESPN+).

