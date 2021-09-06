Tides Close Out Homestand With Walk-Off Walk
The Norfolk Tides took the field as the “Pajaritos de Norfolk” for the last game of the Charlotte Knights series at home. “Pajaritos” is Spanish for baby birds, as the Tides are the Triple-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Harbor Park celebrated Hispanic culture while the Tides played in their special “Pajaritos” jerseys. The Tides won on a walk-off victory, with four consecutive Tides batters being walked in the ninth inning, winning, 5-4.www.milb.com
