Road Closure begins Tuesday at 8th Street Railroad Crossing

Adam’s Pointe LLC is working with the City of Gahanna to make improvements to Taylor Station Road (beginning Sept. 8 ) by widening and installing a center left turn lane. This will require the road to be closed to all through traffic for approximately 7 weeks, but access to local traffic will be maintained. Work will be completed in 2 stages. The first stage will close the north half of the area to be widened, allowing access from the south. The second stage will close the southern half, allowing access from the north. Improvements will include a new concrete approach to businesses on the east side of Taylor Station Road. Traffic patterns are subject to change.