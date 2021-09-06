Former coach remembered for breaking barriers
TRINITY — A significant number of community pillars have perished during the months of a global pandemic that could easily become the lasting memory of a generation. Multiple generations of individuals attest, however, that one such man who died earlier this year cannot be defined merely by his final days. Instead it was a trail he once blazed in the Trinity community for decades that brought many along with him for a memorable ride on the playing fields of many local institutions.
