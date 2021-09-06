The Tide Rolls into a Great Start to its Season

Nick Saban’s arrival at Alabama ahead of the 2007 season was a seismic college football event. Saban has since built two different dynasties with the Crimson Tide, winning three titles between 2009 and 2012 and another three from 2015 to 2020. The most clear-eyed way to look at the Tide may be that since Saban’s arrival, they have yet to go more than two years without winning a national championship. The sport’s solar system now revolves around Tuscaloosa.