Hillside @ Rolesville

I like this match-up. Rolesville from day 1 always looked to play historically quality football programs in their non conference schedule. Two growing programs. I mentioned that Hillside has over 100 kids in their program but Rolesville has 150 kids, This game should be good. Rolesville has speed all over the place and a D-1 commit QB that can get the ball too them. However, Hillside has speed all over the place too. But i think the game will be decided in the trenches.