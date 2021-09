Newly minted Washington Wizards Kyle Kuzma has had a strange and tumultuous NBA arc up to this point in his career. He burst onto the scene in 2017 and averaged 17.3 points per game in his first two NBA seasons and had many pundits anointing him a rising young star in the league. He spent the latter three years in Los Angeles playing with all-time NBA great LeBron James, where his numbers actually dipped quite a bit due to reduced opportunities. During his last two years as a Laker, he averaged just 12.8 points a game. He saw his place on the team largely relegated to bench role player, and probably felt as though he was living in the shadow of James and Anthony Davis after such a promising start to his career.