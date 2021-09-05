Southern Miss falls to South Alabama in Will Hall’s debut

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The Will Hall era at Southern Miss began with a loss at the hands of South Alabama in Mobile on Saturday. The Golden Eagles grabbed the lead first thanks to a Trey Lowe quarterback sneak, but it was all Jaguars from there. Jake Bentley was 17-for-22 through the air for USA, tossing two touchdowns in the win. Southern Miss was unable to get much offense going, with seven 3-and-outs and four turnovers.