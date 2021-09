Sometimes automakers take the safe bet. Take the Kia K5, for example. When it launched, no longer under the now-retired Optima name, it was difficult to distinguish stylistically from the previous, highly successful model. The Genesis G70's story is the opposite; our 2019 Car of the Year has received a heavy refresh just three years into its life, with a focus on adopting Genesis' latest "Athletic Elegance" design language. The visual changes are thorough enough that the 2022 G70 could be confused for a new generation of the sport sedan—just peep its head- and taillamps—but under its skin, the compact Genesis carries over the dynamic chassis and punchy powertrains that helped it earn our Golden Caliper.