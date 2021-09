Continuing a whirlwind three days of roster moves, the Las Vegas Raiders — as expected — put four players on the injured reserve and added their replacements. None of these moves were overly surprising. Linebackers Nicholas Morrow (foot) and Javin White (knee), running back Jalen Richard (foot) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (leg) were all either hurt during training camp practices or in preseason games. They were all expected to miss time at the start of the season. All four players must be out for at least three games. When they return, another player will have to be removed from the 53-man roster.