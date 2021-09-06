Scattered showers overnight – Morning clouds and afternoon sun for Monday

THURSDAY: After yesterday’s cold front brought some rain to the Ohio Valley, weather conditions are set to improve slowly over the next few days. We will start to mix in a few more ray’s of sun behind some patchy clouds for your Thursday. A stray shower or two is possible in the afternoon. Sky coverage will remain partly cloudy with some sun possible. However, we are not fully out of the woods with rain. A few rain showers are possible in the afternoon hours, with the best timeframe being from 2-6 PM. Coverage will be spotty in nature with some areas remaining dry. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the lower 70s. Muggy levels will return to the comfortable level and likely stay that way through most of the weekend. Winds will blow from the northwest around 5-10 mph. Tonight, skies will be mainly clear with a few instances of fog possible. Low temps will be back in the lower 50s to begin your Friday.