Scattered showers overnight – Morning clouds and afternoon sun for Monday

By Mark Reynolds
wjhl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 40% chance of scattered showers. Low 64. We will start your Labor Day Monday with clouds skies and a slight chance of a shower. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the late morning into the afternoon. The high will be 82 degrees.

