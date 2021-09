The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Tennis team has started the season off on Wednesday with a 7-0 win over Roseau and 4-3 squeaker over East Grand Forks at the Crookston Highland Tennis Courts. Crookston was slated to be at home again today hosting the Pirate Booster “Carla Johnson Memorial’ Girl’s Tennis Tournament. But a change of plans as the Crookston High School Courts are still being resurfaced and the project isn’t quite done yet so the tournament is still the Pirate Booster but will be held at the Horizon Middle School courts in Moorhead starting at 9:00 AM. Besides Crookston and Moorhead the other six schools will be Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks, Hibbing, New London-Spicer, Perham and Wadena-Deer Creek.