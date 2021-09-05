QUICK TAKES: The Good, Bad and Ugly Following the Longhorns' Week 1 Victory

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Just one game. I have to keep reminding myself of that. Texas’ 38-18 win over then-No. 23 Louisiana was simply one game, hardly a litmus test for Steve Sarkisian and his staff. We know we need a much larger sample size. But the takeaway from the win is so positive that it seems clear to me that Texas has the makings of a very good team, and Sark is an NFL-caliber guy coaching in college. But he might not have interest in the NFL because he’s always raving about what a fan of college football he is. Yes, I know, one game. But he’s going to bring creative play-calling that springs guys open on a regular basis, his receivers are frequently going to catch the ball in stride running downfield rather than the catch-and-go-down style we’ve become accustomed to, and he did absolutely no crowing after the victory or on Monday, which we approve of. Like his subdued style already. He did say, in defense of Keondre Coburn’s stinging criticism that his coach can’t dance, that the players “didn’t give me a chance. They were jumping all over me.”