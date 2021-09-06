CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘The Walking Dead’: Maggie’s Mission Goes Disastrously Wrong, Again (RECAP)

Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you thought things were dire for Maggie and her friends last week... it's about to get a whole lot worse. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan on Maggie Working With Negan: “She Hates Him But Needs Him”

"She hates him but needs him," says Jeffrey Dean Morgan of the temporary truce between Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) on The Walking Dead. Despite the vengeful widow's vendetta against him over the Season 7 murder of Glenn (Steven Yeun), her husband and the father of her son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller), Maggie and Negan are working together to take back Meridian from the Reapers and save Alexandria. After Negan leaves Maggie behind to die to end "Acheron: Part 1," she survives — only to trust Negan with a weapon when walkers surround their group in "Acheron: Part 2."
TV SeriesComicBook

Lauren Cohan Explains Why Maggie Doesn’t Kill Negan on The Walking Dead

Lauren Cohan explains why Maggie hasn't pulled the trigger on killing Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) — even after he nearly pushed her too far to start Season 11 of The Walking Dead. Spoilers for TWD Season 11 Episode 1, "Acheron: Part 1." Negan guides the way through the D.C. metro when the Alexandrians set out to take back Meridian, where Maggie lived with the Wardens before their home fell to the Reapers. When their mission to save a starving Alexandria takes a detour through walker-infested subway tunnels, Negan believes Maggie is leading him into a trap to die, and his mouth almost gets him killed with a gutsy Glenn remark about being put down "like a dog."
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Poll Reveals How Maggie Might Forgive Negan in Season 11

The Walking Dead viewers vote on what it would take for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) to forgive Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) for killing Glenn (Steven Yeun), the father of her son Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller). Years after Maggie decided against executing Negan in the Season 9 episode "What Comes After," leaving him to rot behind bars for his crimes, the enemies are living behind the same walls and forced to work together to save a starving Alexandria in "Acheron: Part 1." A Talking Dead poll aired ahead of the Season 11 premiere revealed what most viewers believe to be the only way Maggie might forgive Negan: saving her son.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Explains Maggie's "Heartbreaking" Choice

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes a "heartbreaking" decision when the Reapers endanger a mission to Meridian on The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." After an attack that leaves most of the Wardens dead and Alden (Callan McAuliffe) gravely wounded, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie must keep moving to find a supply house and reconnect with their scattered group of survivors. With Alexandria starving and in dire need of supplies, the injured Alden presses Maggie to leave him behind — for now — and continue the journey with Negan. If they fail, Alden warns, their hopes for the future die. And Alexandria dies with it.
TV SeriesCanyon News

“Walking Dead” Recap: ‘Acheron Part 2”

HOLLYWOOD—The premiere episode of “The Walking Dead” last week was full of surprises and ended on an epic cliffhanger. How so Maggie was in serious peril thanks to Negan refusing to help her. So ‘Acheron: Part 2’ picked up precisely where last week left off. The audience witnessed Maggie finding a way to maneuver out of that tricky spot, where for a second I thought she might have been a goner people. Yumiko was ready to leave the Commonwealth, until she was clued in that her brother was looking for her. She decided to stay, and so did Princess and Eugene. Daryl found himself in a bit of stress once Dog went missing and he went searching for him.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Poll: Maggie Made Wrong Call Letting SPOILER Die

A majority of Walking Dead fans say Maggie (Lauren Cohan) made the "wrong call" letting a member of her team die in "Acheron: Part 2." Spoiler warning for TWD Season 11 Episode 2. After Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) leaves her behind to die in "Acheron: Part 1," Maggie makes her escape in "Part 2" and scrambles to safety inside a subway car surrounded by walkers. Before she can deal with Negan, they're interrupted by Gage (Jackson Pace), who abandons Maggie's group with Roy (C. Thomas Howell) and takes off with their supplies in the preceding episode. Now he's back and begging for help.
TV SeriesComicBook

Negan Provokes Maggie in The Walking Dead Talked About Scene: "Like Glenn Was"

Negan nearly pushes Maggie too far in the talked about scene from The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 1. Spoiler warning for the season premiere, "Acheron: Part 1." Tension between the two enemies comes to a head in subway tunnels beneath D.C., where Negan guides Alexandrians through the city on a crucial supplies mission to Meridian. But Negan suspects Maggie has ulterior motives, wanting to lure him to his final destination so she can at long last avenge the husband that Negan murdered years earlier. In this extended clip from "Acheron: Part 1," watch what happens when Negan accuses Maggie of leading him on a death march.
TV Seriesgamerevolution.com

Does Maggie die in The Walking Dead Season 11?

The last season of The Walking Dead has started airing, which means no one is safe from the chopping block. Fans are wondering which of our heroes will survive and which will perish. Of all the remaining characters, fans are likely most anxious to see if Maggie dies in The...
TV SeriesComicBook

The Walking Dead Showrunner Says Maggie and Negan “Trust” Each Other in “Acheron: Part 2”

The Walking Dead showrunner explains the "tiny bit of trust" between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in "Acheron: Part 2," where the enemies work together to survive their trek through zombie-flooded subway tunnels. "Acheron: Part 1" puts Maggie's group, guided by Negan, on the road to Meridian: Maggie's old home they'll need to take back from the Reapers to save a starving Alexandria. But when Negan suspects Maggie is luring him to his death — revenge for killing her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) — he decides not to help her escape attacking walkers, leaving Maggie behind to die to end "Acheron: Part 1."
TV SeriesVulture

The Walking Dead Recap: Ice Ice Baby

Early in this episode, we return to the Commonwealth, where Yumiko suggests a new strategy to find her brother and figure out what this place is all about. She can’t believe that the Commonwealth seems real — a structured and secure mini-state. Princess, meanwhile, is more amazed that Yumiko’s bro kept a photo in an actual wallet for 10-plus years. Miko is confident in her plan to confront the powers that be: “Cold as ice, demand results,” she says. “As a lawyer, it comes naturally.” She delivers on that promise, and a stark contrast is drawn between those who’ve emerged as steely leaders and others — well, mostly Eugene — shown signs of buckling under pressure. There are also two major reveals that could not be further apart on the good news/bad news spectrum.
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Walking Dead’ Exclusive: Maggie Is Hunted in the Opening Minutes of This Week’s Episode

'Grace Under Fire' Star Brett Butler Opens Up About Going Broke During COVID Shutdown: "I Am So Screwed Right Now" In case you thought The Walking Dead was running low on over-powering, deadly threats to our heroes, think again. The Reapers are here, and as you can see in the exclusive opening minutes of this week’s episode, “Hunted,” nobody is safe, most of all Maggie (Lauren Cohan).
TV SeriesMarietta Daily Journal

‘The Walking Dead’ Boss Scott M. Gimple on the CRM & Walker Evolution (VIDEO)

The franchise's Chief Content Officer teases upping the walker ante, and how the writing staff's utilize the CRM. Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

The Walking Dead EP Reveals Why Negan Saves Maggie

It’s been a bumpy ride for Maggie and Negan in The Walking Dead season 11 so far, but the latest episode of the post-apocalyptic drama’s final run may have just seen them reach some kind of understanding. In the premiere, “Acheron, Part 1”, Negan left Maggie for dead after she threatened to kill him. In “Acheron, Part 2”, once they were under threat by walkers, Maggie handed Negan a gun, which he returned after the danger was dealt with.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Reapers Hunt Maggie and Negan in The Walking Dead Trailer: "Hunted"

The Reapers are on the hunt for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the first look at the next episode of The Walking Dead. When we see Maggie and Negan next in "Hunted," airing September 5 on AMC or streaming early on AMC+, it's after their group gets separated on the road to Meridian. A detour to a hidden supply depot in Arbor Hills is interrupted by the sudden appearance of the ultra-deadly Reapers, the masked killers who followed Maggie and the Wardens home to Virginia in Season 10. If they hope to survive their mission to Meridian, Negan and Maggie must work together and trust each other or become the next victims of the Reapers.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

The Walking Dead Season 11, Episode 3 recap: Hunted

Episode 3 of The Walking Dead Season 11, titled “Hunted,” throws viewers into a first-person perspective with shaky and erratic filming of how chaotic it is to be hunted and killed by The Reapers. As we jump from Maggie to Daryl and Dog and Negan, several other characters are killed, captured, or missing as escaping seems nearly impossible.

Comments / 0

Community Policy