‘TWD’: Nadia Hilker & Angel Theory on the Magna-Kelly Relationship, Working With Horses

All American showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll is leading the potential revival of the groundbreaking 1989-1993 ABC family drama about a family with a son with Down syndrome. With Chris Burke's Corky, Life Goes On was the first show with a major character with Down syndrome. "The sequel will revisit a grown-up Becca Thatcher, played by Martin, now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she returns to her hometown," according to Deadline. As TVLine notes, Lowe co-starred as the HIV-positive boyfriend of Martin's Becca who would eventually die of AIDS, so it's unclear how he'll appear in the series. The Life Goes On reboot will be shopped to networks and streaming services.