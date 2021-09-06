Linda Kay Morton

The New York Times' editorial board made clear Thursday upon which side the liberal paper stands when it comes to next week's recall election in California. Writing in an editorial, the board argued that California voters should vote "no" on recalling first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, not because of his performance, but because the state's current system for recalling a governor "is so broken," and the risk that a "fringe," "ragtag" Republican receiving only a plurality of votes might take his place.