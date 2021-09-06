Linda Kay Morton
Linda Kay Morton, 73, of Cuba, Mo., formerly of St. James, Mo., and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at Sullivan Hospital. Linda was born in Iowa City, Iowa, to Earl and Bionda Boots on March 30, 1948. Linda graduated from Monticello High School in 1966. After graduation, she entered the full-time ministry of Jehovah's Witnesses for 10 years. She lived in Savanna, Ill., and then Knoxville, Tenn., where she met Richard Morton and they were married. They lived in South Carolina and New York, and then back to Cedar Rapids, Iowa.www.thegazette.com
Comments / 0