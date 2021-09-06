Alabama Debuts Its First All-Black Offensive Line in School History
Alabama football has a rich history of African-American players dating back to when legendary head coach Paul "Bear" Bryant first integrated Alabama's program in 1971. Offensive line has always a position of strength matter who was in the game. With the likes of Sylvester Croom, Chris Samuels, Andre Smith, and Jedrick Wills Jr. being featured on some of Alabama's best offensive lines throughout the years, it's a surprise that the 2021 Alabama Crimson Tide feature the schools first all-black offensive line.1051theblock.com
