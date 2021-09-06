Re: I love Dabo, but..

Long time fan, first time posting. Lots of comments talking about O line and DJ, but this is all on Dabo. He is the head guy and responsible for the product on the field. I think he is great and the team is still really good, but not elite. I’ve been reading posts on this board about the poor play calling and O line play since 2019, and I 100% agree these are areas that need to be addressed to win another natty. Question is what has Dabo done since 2019 to address. Looks exactly the same to me. We are one playoff loss away from becoming the next Choklahoma, the team nobody wants to see in the playoff because they cruise through an easy schedule and then can’t compete in a big boy football game. The loss last night was bad but what concerns me more is UGA is not elite. Great defense but they will get hammered by Bama with that offense. We were elite from 2015-2018 but not at that level 2019-2021.