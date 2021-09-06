CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPE Completes Acquisition of Cloud Data Management Firm Zerto

By Ray Sharma
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHPE has completed the acquisition of Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection with a net cash purchase price at closing of $374 million. This acquisition immediately positions the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform in the high-growth data protection market with a proven solution and further propels HPE’s storage business into a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.

