neutrality.one, SmartCIC to Extend Cloud-based Connectivity with Global SDWAN

Due to the sudden upsurge in the usage of software applications around the globe, enterprises are finding it extremely difficult to meet the time to market demands. Enterprise QA teams that are able to detect errors at the earliest will have more time to work on various other development phases as well as enhance the application quality. With the advent of cloud computing technology, enterprises have leveraged several innovative opportunities in software testing and software deployment. It has opened new possibilities, particularly in the domain of software testing & maintenance.