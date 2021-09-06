neutrality.one, SmartCIC to Extend Cloud-based Connectivity with Global SDWAN
Neutrality.one and SmartCIC have partnered to extend internet access and cloud-based connectivity to their customers with software-defined wide-area networking (SDWAN). The partnership will enable both companies to accelerate enterprise transformation across multiple regions including North America, Asia and Europe. SmartCIC’s customers will benefit from adding neutrality one’s network and capabilities to its own existing core infrastructure. While neutrality one will be able to offer SmartCIC’s connectivity solutions backed by global field services. The partnership will allow enterprises to build custom solutions that take advantage of the best available technology and services that meet both operational and budgetary requirements.www.thefastmode.com
