The third round of CONCACAF 2022 World Cup qualifiers gets underway on Thursday with four games. Mexico and Jamaica will meet in one of them, and both squads will make their 2022 World Cup Qualifying debuts after bypassing the first two rounds. Among the eight teams to advance to the third round, the top three will qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while the fourth-place team will advance to a playoff. You can catch all the action on Paramount+.