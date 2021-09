There comes a point in every relationship where you have to have that talk. Yes, the money one. But given the huge role money plays in all of our lives, it's a critical topic to discuss when getting serious with a significant other. Yet, lots of couples put off this talk in fear of that awkward conversation. According to a survey done by digital financial service Ally, nearly half of the 1,000+ U.S. adults surveyed don't believe they've effectively communicating finances with their partner.