Hampton County, SC

Alex Murdaugh, dad and husband of murder victims, shot in head in Hampton Co., lawyer says

By Kacen Bayless, John Monk, Jake Shore, Lana Ferguson The State (TNS)
 4 days ago

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. — Hampton lawyer Alex Murdaugh, whose wife and younger son were shot to death in June, was shot Saturday afternoon on a rural road in Hampton County. Murdaugh, 53, was shot in the head on Salkehatchie Road and is recovering in a hospital, according to his lawyer Jim Griffin. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed Murdaugh was shot.

